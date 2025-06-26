Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,871,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,981,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,057,000 after purchasing an additional 461,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

