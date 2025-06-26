iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after acquiring an additional 932,713 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

DGRO stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

