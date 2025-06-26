Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of D opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

