4,363 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.