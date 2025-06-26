Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRS. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $43.47 on Friday. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In related news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.