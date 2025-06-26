GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in ProShares Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of ProShares Ether ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ether ETF by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EETH opened at $44.65 on Thursday. ProShares Ether ETF has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

About ProShares Ether ETF

The ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking exposure to the price movements of ether (ETH). The fund’s primary investment is USD cash-settled, front-month ether futures contracts EETH was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

