GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 743,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,539,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3629 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

