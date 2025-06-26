Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.54. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 580,500 shares changing hands.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.