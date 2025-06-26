Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,765 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

