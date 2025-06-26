GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 302.32 ($4.13) and traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.17). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 234 ($3.20), with a volume of 815,611 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £590.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 302.32.

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.50 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. On average, research analysts expect that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David ward purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($32,108.21). Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

