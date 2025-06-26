Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.22 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 8.52 ($0.12), with a volume of 399,535 shares.

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £25.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.22.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 0.43 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Futura Medical had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Futura Medical plc will post 2.8486672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.