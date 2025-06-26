Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 763 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.