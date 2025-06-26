GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 556 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

