UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.
UPM-Kymmene Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
About UPM-Kymmene
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
