Head to Head Review: Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Green Thumb Industries and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has a beta of -869.32, meaning that its share price is 87,032% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.05 $36.27 million $0.21 24.95 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

