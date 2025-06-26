Analysts Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT at $37.00

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $26,598.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,973.04. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 215,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 134,645 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $562.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

