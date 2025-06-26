Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Kroger stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,793 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

