Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Lavoro in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRO opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Lavoro has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lavoro stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lavoro were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

