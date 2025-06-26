Julong Holding Ltd. Plans $6 Million IPO for Week of June 30th (JLHL)

Julong Holding Ltd. (JLHL) plans to raise $6 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Julong Holding Ltd. generated $24.8 million in revenue and $2.4 million in net income. Julong Holding Ltd. has a market cap of $106 million.

US Tiger Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Julong Holding Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We aspire to be a pioneer and a leader in Chinaâ€™s intelligent integrated solutions industry that exceed customersâ€™ expectations, embrace innovation, invest in technologies and effect improvements in the industry. We are a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions to public utilities, commercial properties, and multifamily residential properties operating at scale in China. The intelligent integrated solutions that we offer typically include intelligent security systems, fire protection systems, parking systems, toll collection systems, broadcasting systems, identification systems, data room systems, emergency command systems and city management systems. Since our inception in 1997, we have focused on the successful and on-time execution of complex projects, through our â€śdeliveries before deadlineâ€ť and â€ścustomers firstâ€ť initiatives. We initially focused primarily on providing products and services to individual customers, such as sole proprietorships, property owners and residents, until May 2012 when our founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Jiaqi Hu, led our strategic transition to become a provider of intelligent integrated solutions, mainly serving public utilities, commercial properties, multifamily residential properties and other institutional customers and focusing on complex and large-scale intelligent integrated engineering projects. As we cross-sell our service and solution offerings and further advance our purpose-built technologies, we have become well-prepared to achieve economies of scale and capture future opportunities. We have successfully provided intelligent integrated services and solutions to numerous landmark infrastructure projects in private and public sectors in China, such as (i) the design, procurement, installation, integration and maintenance of the security system, access control system and parking system of an international airport in Beijing, (ii) the installation, integration and maintenance of the parking system and visitor management system of a prestigious public university in Beijing, and (iii) the operation and maintenance of the intelligent integrated systems of over 460 branches of a renowned commercial bank in Southwest China. We primarily obtain contracts either through direct invitation for quotation from customers, or through a competitive tendering process of the project employers or their main contractors. Our business lines include (i) engineering solutions of intelligent projects, (ii) operation and maintenance of intelligent projects, and (iii) sales of equipment and materials of intelligent systems.Â Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2024. Note:Â As of Sept. 30, 2024, we had a backlog of (i) 75 engineering solutions of intelligent projects to be completed on contracts totaling RMB40,821 thousand (US$5.82 million) and (ii) 37 operation and maintenance of intelligent projects to be completed on contracts totaling RMB15,778 thousand (US$2.25 million) representing the total estimated contract value of work (including adjustments and variation orders) that remain to be completed pursuant to the terms of the outstanding contracts. (Note: Julong Holding Ltd. unveiled the terms for its small-cap IPO – 1.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $6.25 million, if priced at the $5.00 mid-point of its range – in an F-1 filing dated March 28, 2025.) “.

Julong Holding Ltd. was founded in 1997 and has 42 employees. The company is located at Room 2009, Building A, Times Fortune World No.1 Hangfeng Road, Fengtai District Beijing, China 100070 and can be reached via phone at +86-10-5809-0779 or on the web at http://www.julongzx.com/.

