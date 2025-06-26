Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Exelixis Stock Down 4.8%

Insider Activity

EXEL stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,096.30. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,034,059. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 21.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 327,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,267,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $3,589,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

