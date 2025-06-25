Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $4.80. Koss shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 73,237 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Koss alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Koss

Koss Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of -1.51.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koss

In other news, VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,660. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.