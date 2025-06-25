Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 808.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 199,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

AGI stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

