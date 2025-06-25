General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

