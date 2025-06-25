Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.