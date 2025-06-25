Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.05. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.55.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

