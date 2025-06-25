Raymond James Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for Keyera

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.18.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$35.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.