Promising Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of AI-driven machinery, industrial robots and service bots. Like other tech-focused securities, they can offer significant upside but may also experience heightened volatility tied to technological breakthroughs and market adoption cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $143.84. 120,507,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,651,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $86.88. 1,883,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

OUST traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.48. Ouster has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Featured Stories