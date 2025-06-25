American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950. This represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

