Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,420. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

