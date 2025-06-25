Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

