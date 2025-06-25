Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.2% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $716.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $653.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

