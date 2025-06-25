Invesco LLC Buys 659 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Invesco LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.