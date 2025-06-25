Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 27th

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 1,373.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,545 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.39% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

