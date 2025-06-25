First Pacific Financial Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after buying an additional 198,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $675.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $641.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

