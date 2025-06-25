Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

Shares of ROM opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $721.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.