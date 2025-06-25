Steph & Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

