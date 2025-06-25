Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.2% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

