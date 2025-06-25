Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 304.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.