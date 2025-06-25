Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

VCIT opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

