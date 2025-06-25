Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,287 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.7%

BSX opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

