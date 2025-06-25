First Pacific Financial Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of DMXF opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $75.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1405 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.