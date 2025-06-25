Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 4.0%

Oracle stock opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $604.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

