Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.12% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.0%

PECO stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

