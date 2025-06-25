Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,380 Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDDT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reddit and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Reddit Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.51, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $269,761.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,081.45. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $12,024,033.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,768,306.45. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,785 shares of company stock valued at $66,215,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.