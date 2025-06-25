Best Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 22nd

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, Oracle, Marvell Technology, and Cisco Systems are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares in companies that own, develop or operate essential physical assets—such as roads, bridges, power grids, water systems, telecom networks and energy pipelines. Because these assets typically provide indispensable services under regulated or long‐term contracts, infrastructure stocks tend to generate stable cash flows and often appeal to investors seeking predictable income and lower sensitivity to economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 242,268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,243,965. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.56. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 75,073,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,587,197. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.72. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,100,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,469,720. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.46. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $13.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,406,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,426. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.43. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,826,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,571. The company has a market capitalization of $573.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. 45,935,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,160,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. 50,354,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,096,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79.

