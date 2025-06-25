Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:AIFD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:AIFD – Free Report) by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,961 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.20% of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Get TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 2.3%

AIFD opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45.

TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF Profile

The TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (AIFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies focusing on and benefiting from artificial intelligence. It primarily selects growth companies and seeks long-term growth of capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:AIFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.