Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

GSLC opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

