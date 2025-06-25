Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 19,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

