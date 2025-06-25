TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $4,481,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,728.75. The trade was a 54.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,369,059. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

