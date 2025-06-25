The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $661.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

